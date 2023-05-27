Punters Pick Pastiche

Well, the sun is shining where I am and all is good in the World with better ground for the better horses, and as it’s a Bank Holiday, we have five meetings we need to look through. Windsor look a good place to start (if you haven’t been it’s a lovely course when the weather is decent), and I will be interested in having a small bet on the lightly raced Pastiche, who caught my eye when winning on his second start on the all-weather at Southwell.

Always travelling strongly that day, he went clear with one other close home to score by a length and a half, and as a son of Zoustar he really ought to be even better suited by the turf he encounters this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pastiche 2.35pm Windsor 85/40 888sport.com