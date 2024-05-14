No Piece For The Bookmakers

Karl Burke will be looking for a successful afternoon with his string and as I write, his King Of Light heads the betting for the novice stakes at 4.45pm.

A solid third on his first start he can go well, but Adrian Paul Keatley has a talented enough youngster in the yard in Francisco’s Piece, a winner on his one start when comfortably winning a Pontefract maiden at odds of 11/4.

The son of Mayson looked as if he may have more to offer over time and if that is the case he could prove difficult to keep out of the first three home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Francisco’s Piece 4.45pm York 7/1 Bet365 and William Hill