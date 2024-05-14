Ryan’s Mount Can Prove Hard To Catch

York put on a Premier raceday this afternoon and that means competitive racing thanks to the bigger prize money.

The Clipper Stakes at 3.15pm is an interesting early season Group Two for the sprinters, and one that may go the way of the racefit Spycatcher who is one of four in here for trainer Karl Burke, but is officially the highest rated of his quartet.

Third at Newmarket in April and beaten less than a length by Washington Heights, who he meets on the same terms, connections are hoping he will strip fitter now and have booked Ryan Moore to ride which looks a positive move.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Spycatcher 3.15pm York 15/2 most bookmakers