No Refuge For The Bookies

Its all about the Ayr meeting this afternoon and I am hoping we will see a hat-trick taking performance from the Michael and David Easterby trained Refuge in the opener with the excellent Serena Brotherton booked to ride in this five furlong amateur riders handicap due off at 1.42pm.

A winner at Hamilton on his last two starts, he impressed last time out in similar company and a 5lb penalty seems unlikely to stop a follow up success today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Refuge 1.42pm Ayr 7/4 Bet365