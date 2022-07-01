Its All About The Medals

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
12


I get the feeling trainer Kevin Ryan may have a decent afternoon and if he has a winner, then the once-raced Dream For Gold may be the one in the maiden at 2.17pm.

First time out he was sent to Nottingham where he ran as green as grass, missing the start and pretty much refusing to race in a straight line for the majority of the race, he did really well to run in to third albeit over five lengths off the winner, and seems extremely likely to improve a good few pounds for the education.

He also looks to have been found a sensible standard for his second start and with Kevin Stott in the saddle as expected he shouldn’t be too far away at the finish.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dream For Gold 2.17pm Ayr 5/2 Bet365

