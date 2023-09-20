No Sympathy Expected From The Bookies

On to the evening card on the all-weather at Kempton, and I will wait for the lucky last to open the wallet for a punt on top-weight Sympathise from the Victor Dartnall yard. He is a bit of a nervous sort and likes to make all if he can, winning over this trip at Wolverhampton in April and over a furlong further at Chepstow and Ffos Las before pulling too hard and fading to come home sixth back at Chepstow in July.

Given time off since, he drops back to the six furlongs this evening and if he is given his head, I can see him making all in a first-time tongue-tie and coming home alone – hopefully.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sympathise 8.15pm Kempton 13/2 most bookmakers