Time For A Photo Finish?

One in the afternoon and one in the evening this Friday, starting at Ayr when I like the each way chances of Media Shooter in the very competitive nursery due off at 1.45pm. At first glance Karl Burke’s son of Advertise is a strange pick but when you look at the tissue prices he is outstanding value. Lightly raced, he won his second start at Wolverhampton before steeping up in class to take in the Class Two Premier yearling Stakes, when he finished sixth in the extremely valuable contest.

Three places and a length and a quarter ahead of him was Love Billy Boy who is far shorter in the betting here, yet he got 5lb from the Hannon horse that day – and 9lb from him in this handicap. 4lb for a length seems to give the suggestion every chance of reversing that form with a clear run, and if that is the case he has a pretty decent each way opportunity.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Media Shooter 1.45pm Ayr 6/1 Bet365