Nobel Prize Winner

At the time of writing (early declarations) Charlie Appleby seemed pretty keen to win this contest with three entries, but he has now decided to rely on two of the trio with Ottoman Fleet and Royal Fleet (so be careful with your bets). Of the two, James Doyle’s mount would be my preferred option having won six of his 10 career starts, with two of those on Good to Soft going, suggesting he may handle the cut in the ground expected today.

He can go well but it may be worth taking an each-way risk on Nobel, Andrew Baldings’s unbeaten colt who won at Kempton on the all-weather in December last year and followed up with a win at Espom over this trip in September. Although upped in class considerably here, he is entitled to improve for his first start in 10 months, and as a son of Lope De Vega there is every reason to expect him to handle this ground better than most.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each-Way Nobel 4.33pm Newmarket 8/1 Paddy Power and Betfair