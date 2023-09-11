NOPPERT & VAN DUIJVENBODE TO LOCK HORNS IN AMSTERDAM OPENER

Dutch duo Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode will collide in the first round at the Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals, with the draw and schedule for this weekend’s Amsterdam event now confirmed.

The World Series of Darts Finals returns to AFAS Live from September 15-17, as the 24-player event takes place in the Dutch capital for a fourth time.

The draw for the £300,000 event – made by PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter – will see 2019 finalist Noppert and last year’s runner-up Van Duijvenbode do battle on Friday’s opening night.

The pair represented Netherlands together in June’s World Cup of Darts, although they will now go head-to-head for the right to take on World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall in the second round.

Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld will also headline Friday’s first round, as the five-time World Champion makes his return to home soil against US Darts Masters runner-up Jeff Smith.

The winner will take on World Champion Michael Smith in round two, while four-time winner Michael van Gerwen opens his challenge in front of his home crowd against German number one Gabriel Clemens or Ireland’s William O’Connor.

In arguably the tie of the first round, 2021 champion Jonny Clayton will play World Cup semi-finalist Martin Schindler, with a showdown against top seed Rob Cross the reward for the winner.

Reigning champion Gerwyn Price will begin his title defence against either Australian stalwart Simon Whitlock or Keegan Brown, who won through last week’s Tour Card Holder Qualifier in Barnsley.

Fresh from lifting his second European Tour title in Jena, Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski will meet emerging German Daniel Klose, with Luke Humphries awaiting the victor for a place in the last eight.

Two-time finalist Peter Wright will take on New Zealand’s Haupai Puha or World Series debutant Graham Usher, as Wright eyes a return to winning ways on the big stage.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Dimitri Van den Bergh will face either Australian number one Damon Heta or former World Youth Championship finalist Ricky Evans in the second round.

The tournament begins with the first round on Friday September 15, before the eight seeded players – based on World Series Order of Merit ranking – enter the fray on Saturday September 16.

The £300,000 event then concludes on Sunday September 17, with the afternoon session’s quarter-finals followed by the semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

2023 Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals

Tournament Bracket

(1) Rob Cross v Jonny Clayton v Martin Schindler

(8) Luke Humphries v Daniel Klose v Krzysztof Ratajski

(4) Michael van Gerwen v Gabriel Clemens v William O’Connor

(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Damon Heta v Ricky Evans

(2) Gerwyn Price v Keegan Brown v Simon Whitlock

(7) Nathan Aspinall v Dirk van Duijvenbode v Danny Noppert

(3) Michael Smith v Raymond van Barneveld v Jeff Smith

(6) Peter Wright v Graham Usher v Haupai Puha

Schedule of Play

Friday September 15 (1900 local time)

8x First Round

Daniel Klose v Krzysztof Ratajski

Graham Usher v Haupai Puha

Gabriel Clemens v William O’Connor

Keegan Brown v Simon Whitlock

Jonny Clayton v Martin Schindler

Raymond van Barneveld v Jeff Smith

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Danny Noppert

Damon Heta v Ricky Evans

Saturday September 16 (1900 local time)

8x Second Round

Matches TBC

Sunday September 17

Afternoon Session (1300 local time)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time)

Semi-Finals

Final

Photo credit PDC