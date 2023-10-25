Not Marilyn Just Mel

With Cheltenham on this afternoon and the jumps season clicking into gear there is only one place to be and that sees me getting in the car bright and early for a four-hour drive – but it’s worth it! Once again the Irish head over with a pretty strong team as they always do and if I had to pick one then the Gordon Elliott trained Mel Monroe seems to have a solid chance.

The point-to-point winner was second in her only bumper and let supporters down when a well beaten fourth on her hurdling bow, but she soon put that behind her with a 13 length romp in a Downpatrick maiden which she took with the minimum of fuss. I doubt she is part of the Elliott “A” team but she clearly has plenty of ability, and it will be interesting to see how she gets on in this better contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mel Monroe 2.45pm Cheltenham 5/1 all bookmakers