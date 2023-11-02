Nothing Rare About A Nicholls Winner

We had to throw a decent handicap into the mix if only to look for something at a bigger price, and this two-miler certainly fits the bill. Once again I will start with statistics and have found out that we haven’t seen a winner in 25 running priced bigger than 14/1, and there has only been the one winner (from 40 runners) over the age of seven. Only one has been rated above 144, and only one lower than 116, and if we take those as fact (I wish), then we are left with seven horses to work with.

Teddy Blue represent Garry Moore who has won this twice and placed with numerous others and he should go well, though his best winning mark is 8lb lower than he faces here, and that points me in the direction of Rare Middleton for Paul Nicholls. A lightly raced four-year-old who returns from a wind operation (which could bring plenty of improvement), he makes his handicap debut off a mark of 117 which seems pretty generous when you consider he was an 11 length third to Nusret last season and he is now rated 139, and although I am wary that some of the stable’s horses have looked as if they will improve for the run, the stable know the sort needed having won this twice and he will do for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rare Middleton 3.15pm Ascot 5/1 most bookmakers