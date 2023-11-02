Si Senor – Barring Mistakes

For many, the Charlie Hall Chase means the jumps season is now up and running and with the names of the likes of Cue Card, Bristol De Mai, and Bravemansgame on the trophy, it clearly takes a good one to win this. Once again I have 26 runnings to work with, but this time things are not quite so clear – I wish they were! Age groups don’t apply to any of this field (no five-year-olds and no 11 year-olds either), while we have seen winners at odds ranging from 1/3 to 40/1 so “nothing to see here” and I will have to use the grey matter instead for this contest.

Sadly we have a stupidly small field to work with and it all points to a straight up battle between Bravemansgame who won this last year, and Ahoy Senor, a personal favourite who is reported to be in good sorts at home. At the current prices, and with the Nicholls horses a bit in and out last weekend, I will stick with Lucinda Russell’s chaser who has another big race in him this season. A big strong powerful galloper, he can make mistakes at his fences which is the obvious potential issue, but he is relentless once he get into a rhythm and on the horrible ground I am expecting by Saturday, his stamina may see him hold off his speedier rival with a clear round.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ahoy Senor 3.00pm Wetherby 7/2 most bookmakers