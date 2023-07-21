O’Brien Can Continue To Monopolise

As usual Aidan O’Brien has a stable full of talented horses, and word on the street is that Mayfair may not be the best of them, but she is certainly more than capable of winning the 2.00pm at The Curragh this afternoon before being stepped up in class.

A daughter of Justify out of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Clemmie, she may have most to fear from stable companion Grateful a Galileo filly, but Ryan Moore rarely gets it wrong and he has decided to ride the suggestion which is hopefully a tip in itself.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mayfair 2.00pm The Curragh 11/4 Bet365