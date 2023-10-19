O’Brien Can Showcase His Skills Once Again

Kyprios has had his issues with just the one start this season when he returned from a career threatening injury with a very solid second in the Irish St Leger when Aidan O’Brien had made it perfectly clear he would improve for the race.

The winner of all six starts last year and successful on all sorts of going with a heavy ground maiden win I can only assume he is odds against because you can never be 100% certain they will return to their best, but if he does he outclasses these by some margin, making him hard to oppose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kyprios 1.15pm Ascot 11/8 William Hill