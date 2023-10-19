Classy Filly Looking To Prove Her Stamina

I genuinely feel Blue Rose Cen is a star filly in the making and she only finished a neck in front of Jacki Oh last time out in the Prix de L’Opera at Longchamp earlier in the month.

That form sees Aidan O’Brien’s filly pushed up to a mark of 114, and although this will be her first try at a mile and a half, if she stays then she looks the best of these getting weight as a three-year-old.

There is plenty of stamina on her sire’s side as a daughter of Galileo and I suspect she would be short odds if this was over ten furlongs, but it isn’t and the current price looks decent enough value in the hope she gets the trip.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jacki Oh 2.25pm Ascot 4/1 most bookmakers