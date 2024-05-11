O’Brien Colt Is Tuned Up To Go

Not the best days racing in the UK if I am honest (and I am), so we will focus on the Leopardstown card where I fully expect a list of Aidan O’Brien winners, though at what prices, who knows as I go through the formbook a long time before any odds are available.

The forecast prices are all I have, and any odds against about Igor Stravinsky in the opening maiden will be snapped up by myself and a lot of other shrewd judges too.

A once-raced son of No Nay Never, he was sent off at favourite for his debut at The Curragh but like a few of the stable’s horses, he looked as if he would improve for the run when beaten into second, but is highly regarded at home and seen as considerably better than that. Still entered in the Irish 2000 Guineas later in the month, he may not be up to that standard, but it will be a major upset if he cannot win this.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Igor Stravinsky 1.15pm Leopardstown 6/4 Skybet and Bet Victor