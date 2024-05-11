Poets Day At Longchamp?

Meanwhile, Aidan O’Brien’s number one jockey Ryan Moore will not be at Leopardstown as he heads off to Longchamp, primarily to ride Henry Longfellow in the Group One Poule d’Essai des Poulains, the French 2000 Guineas over the mile.

An impeccably bred son of Dubawi out of Minding, who won seven Group Ones including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks, he arrives inbeaten after three starts with a five-length success in the National Stakes and had there been no City Of Troy he may well have been seen as the best horse in the yard.

There is the lingering question mark about whether he has trained on, or even if he needs the run, but he oozes class and looks the likeliest winner here despite a long list of top class French contenders.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Henry Longfellow 3.30pm Longchamp 6/4 Bet365