O’Brien Filly Can Waltz Home

The Irish Oaks has cut up pretty badly and if Ryan Moore is on board Savethelastdance, then the hint needs to be taken. She strolled home by 22 lengths at Chester on the Oaks trial and then may have found the ground too quick for her when second to Soul Sister in the Epsom Oaks, beaten a couple of lengths at the line despite rallying late on.

Current conditions at The Curragh include the word yielding so she should be able to get her toe in on Saturday, and that may be all she needs to get the better of stable companion Warm Heart who may prefer a quicker surface.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Savethelastdance 3.45pm The Curragh 5/6 most bookmakers