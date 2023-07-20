Lock Could Be The Key To A Profitable Saturday

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
26
Time Lock is becoming frustrating to follow with three second places and a couple of fourths on her last five starts, but she returns to Listed class in the Aphrodite Stakes this afternoon and that may see her get back to winning ways.

Her last start saw her beaten four lengths at Haydock in the Group Two Lancashire Oaks with the three in front of her officially rated her superiors, but she looks up against lesser rivals this afternoon with the exception of Novakia, who hasn’t won since her debut and tries the trip of a mile and a half for the first time, and isn’t guaranteed to get home looking at her pedigree. 

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Time Lock 4.15pm Newmarket 7/2 most bookmakers

