O’Brien To Start The Season With A Bang

Over the sea to Ireland for our next selection when Aiden O’Brien tests the waters with the once raced Broadhurst in the seven-furlong maiden at 4.32pm.

The son of No Nay Never gained valuable experience when second to Harry Time at Navan last May, and hasn’t been seen since.

The third that day has won both races since to frank the form, and although it may be wishful thinking to have left him in the Irish 2000 Guineas, he is expected to make up into a better three-year-old, and if he handles the going, he won’t be far away here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Broadhurst 4.32pm The Curragh 5/2 Bet365