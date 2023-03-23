Dreaming Of A Winner

Three suggestions from three different countries for a bit of variety this Saturday, starting at Newbury where I have been hearing good things about Gary Moore’s Angel’s Dream ahead of his British debut in the 3.15pm. Once raced in France and an easy 10 length winner on the Flat at Moulins last October, the son of Martillo changed hands for 45,000 Euros at the Arqana Sales in November ahead of a new career over hurdles.

As mentioned he is reported to have been schooling well of late and it is noticeable that stable companion Love Is Golden is the highest rated runner in this field, yet Jamie Moore rides my selection which I am hoping is more than just a subtle hint.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Angel’s Dream 3.15pm Newbury 10/11 Bet365