O’Brien’s Leger Hope Runs At York

Some strange betting in my view ahead of the Great Voltigeur Stakes at 3.00pm where Secret State is trading at 7/4 as I write with Aikhal at 7/2 – yet the pair of them are both 8/1 for the St Leger, the final classic of the season.

That certainly suggests that Aidan O’Brien’s horse is the better value today, and although he steps up in trip after winning the Group Three International takes at The Curragh over ten furlongs last month, he wasn’t stopping before coming home over four lengths clear.

Yes he does need to step up to take this but so does the Godolphin colt who was last seen winning a Class Two handicap at Goodwood, with El Bodegon the interesting alternative if the storms fall before race time and the word soft appears in the going description.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Aikhal 3.00pm York 7/2 Bet365, William Hill, and Unibet.