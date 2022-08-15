Acomb Stakes Looks A Class Renewal

Any racing fan will have their attentions on York this afternoon and although I won’t be tipping in the International where Baeed will go off at a prohibitive price, I will be having a little each way in the Acomb Stakes at 2.25pm.

Local Dynasty is not comfortably overlooked and has some interesting entries in the bigger juvenile races later in the season, but Richard Hannon thinks highly of Hectic, and he looks the better value.

A winner over a furlong shorter on debut at Newbury, he has been aimed at this contest ever since and seems sure to improve for the added furlong. He looks a shoe-in to find plenty of improvement for his only race, and I am hoping will prove close to impossible to keep out of the frame at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hectic 2.25pm York 10/1 Bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfair