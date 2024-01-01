Ocean Can Hit The Heights Once More

One race later for the impatient among you and if Ocean Heights is in the same form as when winning here over a furlong further last time out, he should take all the beating.

That was an Apprentice jockeys event where Aiden Brookes could not make any claim from the saddle, and although he has been put up 4lb by the dreaded handicapper for that win, his jockey can now claim 5lb back. Add in the fact that I felt he had a bit left up his sleeve if needed despite the official margin of half a length, and you can hopefully see why I feel he has a solid chance of following up this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ocean Heights 7.30pm Kempton 7/1 Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, and Betvictor