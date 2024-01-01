Lightly Raced Handicap Debutant Could Be The One This Evening

Well, the wonders of Mother Nature leave me with precious little choice this Wednesday, with Kempton on the all-weather the only surviving meeting, and not even an Irish card to call upon for back up. Choices are limited as should our stakes, but I have found a couple to keep us out of mischief, starting in the 7.00pm with a six-furlong sprint handicap for three-year-olds – who were only two a matter of days ago!

Engineer was sorely tempting but he was well-beaten over course and distance last time out and has to give 5lb to Luas. Kevin Philippart De Foy won this race last year so he knows exactly the sort needed, and I noted the son of Dark Angel running well until weakening over a furlong further at Southwell last month on his first start since being gelded, and returning from close to five months off. He can only strip fitter for his handicap debut and although no good thing, he should give us a decent run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Luas 7.00pm Kempton 14/1 Betvictor