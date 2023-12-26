Off To A Flyer At Chepstow?

Chepstow for starters this Wednesday afternoon and an interesting sort in action in the opener at 12.00pm when Jonjo O’Neill sends Broughshane back to the track for the first time in over a year.

An impressive point-to-point winner at Kirkistown in February 2022 before being sold for £150,000. Sent to Ascot for his maiden hurdle, he was sent off second favourite behind Crambo (who won the Long Walk Hurdle last Saturday) before throwing his toys out of the pram when running out before the third hurdle. Truth is we have no idea how good he is, but he WAS clearly held in high regard last year, and if he is over whatever kept him off the track, then he could be worth a bet today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Broughshane 12.00pm Chepstow 4/1 bet365