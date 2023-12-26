Predator Can Pray On The Bookies

Second guessing a trainer like Willie Mullins is not a game for the faint-hearted and the 1.45pm at Leopardstown is a great example as he has four of the nine entries, three of them a winner last time out and two of them unbeaten. The theory is that Paul Townend has chosen to ride Daddy Long Legs and that may be correct, but at the prices I am happy to risk a little each way on Predators Gold.

A bumper winner at Punchestown on his debut in April, he was sent straight over hurdles at the same track in late November where he won by easily enough over two miles three furlongs to suggest a fast run two miles here could be ideal. He is no good thing in this field but is 10/1 as I write and that makes him decent each way value to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Predators Gold 1.45pm Leopardstown 10/1 Coral and Ladbrokes