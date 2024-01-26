Oh I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside…

Just the one speculative bet from Fontwell this afternoon when Seaside Legend could go close at a big price for trainer Harry Derham. It may have gone unnoticed by some but the “rookie” trainer does particularly well with horses he gets from other yards, in this case a transfer from the Paul Nicholls empire.

Three bumpers so far have seen a second a fourth and a ninth with no signs of the improvement expected after a promising debut, but a bit of TLC and a change of scenery may bring him back to his best, and as he is reported to have schooled well over hurdles, we just have to hope all eight stand their ground so a top three finish will see us paid out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Seaside Legend 1.12pm Fontwell