Rock On Nicky

Nicky Henderson sends a team North to Doncaster this afternoon with Marie’s Rock one of the better fancied options, and rightly so. Two starts this season have seen a fourth to Dashel Drasher at Newbury and a second to a rejuvenated Bob Olinger at Cheltenham and back against her own sex she may go one better here.

Although yet to win over three miles, her stamina does not seem to be in question to me at least, and as she should be spot-on this afternoon, she looks as good a bet as any for a Sunday.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Marie’s Rock 2.35pm Doncaster 7/4 William Hill