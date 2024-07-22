Oldie But Goldie At Musselburgh

There is some frankly awful racing at Lingfield this afternoon so we won’t be betting there, with my first suggestion running in the 3.45pm at Musselburgh on the turf.

In a competitive handicap I will probably be going in each way on Rock Melody, who has won here three times and placed on two other occasions, with two of those wins over this trip, and one off a higher official rating.

He has been competing over further without success recently and in better races in general which has not gone unnoticed, and if he gets a clean break he has every chance of dominating this for trainer Jim Goldie who has an excellent record at the track.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rock Melody 3.45pm Musselburgh 10/1 Bet365