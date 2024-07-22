My Kind Of Winner At Wolves

Our second bet today runs this evening on the all-weather at Wolverhampton when My Kind Of Girl is worth a second look ahead of the lowly Class Six Classified Stakes at 7.40pm which may not take too much winning.

She was unlucky when second last time out after stumbling at the start which probably cost her the race (only beaten a head), but if she gets away sharply here then she may well make amends and win for the first time on her 14th start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win My Kind Of Girl 7.40pm Wolverhampton 7/4 Bet365