Omega Could Be The Alpha

Jockey Harry Skelton heads north to Catterick this afternoon for two rides for Milton Harris, and although El Muchacho will be the one they expect to win, I am willing to put a pound or two each way on Omega in the 2.45pm instead.

His form figures don’t exactly stand out in this handicap hurdle with a seventeen length sixth at Huntingdon last time out, but he takes a drop in class this afternoon and races off a mark four pounds lower in the handicap. He will need to take a step forward to get involved here but has winning form in France and may sneak into a place at a decent price this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Omega 2.45pm Catterick 11/2 Bet365