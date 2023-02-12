Diamond In The Rough

Not a bad weekend though I am still smarting after shortlisting two for the big handicap on Saturday – and going for the wrong one – but we move on and this Monday we head off to Plumpton first. T

he maiden hurdle at 2.30pm looks one of the more interesting contests and I expect a big run from the Alan King trained Klitschko who was an acceptable second at Newbury last time out, but although he has a race in him, I am hoping he will find the Chris Gordon trained Diamond Egg a bit too good for him here.

Well backed last time out in a Huntingdon bumper, he won comfortably enough despite showing signs of inexperience, but I feel he will be even better with some hurdles to jump here. He is closely related to plenty of winners in France over both hurdles and fences, and with the stable in good form of late, I am hoping he can get off the mark over obstacles at the first attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Diamond Egg 2.30pm Plumpton 4/1 Bet365