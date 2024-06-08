Once Raced Colt Can Only Improve

Goodwood to the rescue this Sunday afternoon with a Premier raceday to look forward to though it does look competitive stuff. I suspect there were some badly burned fingers when Carrados made his debut at Leicester with the son of Mehmas backed as if defeat was out of the question as he was sent off the 5/4 favourite.

He was fractious before the start and then hampered shortly after the stalls opened that day, running on when the race was over to finish a four length third over the five furlongs. Upped in trip here and with that experience to call upon, he may make it second time lucky, though he is up against some pretty decent opposition.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Won Carrados 2.45pm Goodwood 7/2 Bet365