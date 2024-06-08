O’Meara Runner Could Prove Too Hot For These

Bolsena is the one to beat according to official ratings ahead of the Listed Agnes Keyser Stakes a 3.55pm but I am going to take a chance on the improving Lava Stream who represents the very shrewd David O’Meara Danny Tudhope team.

She is taking a bit step up in class after winning a Class Five handicap at Doncaster, but she could be called the winner furlongs from home and travelled well throughout on her first start since last October, and if she improves for the run as hoped, she could get into the mix at a bigger price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lava Stream 3.55pm Goodwood 20/1 Bet365 and William Hill