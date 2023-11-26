One for The Fishermen And Women

Kempton for kick off this Monday afternoon as one of the best jumping tracks in my not so humble opinion, and if Floating Line can repeat her Seven Barrows gallops form on her return to the track, she should take all the beating on her hurdling bow at 12.50pm.

Second on her only start in a Fakenham bumper for Olly Murphy, she makes her debut for Nicky Henderson this afternoon but I get the feeling the yard are ramping things up a gear or two lately and that she may win her first outing over hurdles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Floating Line 12.50pm Kempton 11/4 Bet365