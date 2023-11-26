The Kat’s Out Of The Bag

I do try to avoid odds-on shots when I can as I hope you have noticed, but Kateira is only a fraction worse than Evens as I write and as she has 10lb or more in hand on official ratings, that still looks like value to me.

Dan Skelton’s mare has won three of her five starts over hurdles and was second in the Grade One Mersey Hurdle at Aintree in April, and although soundly beaten when third at Wetherbvy on her return earlier this month, that was over an inadequate two miles and no great shock to be honest.

Upped in trip to three miles for the first time here, she is looking to see if she can mix it with the best stayers in the long-term, and an easy win here may well see them look to step her up ion class for the rest of the season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kateira 2.35pm Kempton 4/5 William Hill