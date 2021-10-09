One Horse Has A Big Chance At Newton Abbot

It may be the weekend but honest to God, the racing is pretty poor today, and all I can say is thank goodness for the bigger stables firing some of their early guns for the winter season, or I would have very little to talk about.

Fusil Raffles is a very good chaser and represents a yard who can do little wrong already, with a 45% strike rate in the last two weeks, but I am rather hoping that The Big Breakaway can get back to his best this season and shows us all just how good he really is.

I remember a visit to the yard before last season (pre lockdown one), and the Tizzards’ seemed pretty convinced they had a very serious Gold Cup contender of the future on their hands – but it didn’t work out that way with a win at Cheltenham on his fencing debut then only one, and some frankly disappointing efforts since.

Pulled up at Aintree I am tod they think they have him fit and firing again now, and as we know he goes well fresh today may be the best day to catch hm, though this is a tough race to start off in, that’s for sure.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Big Breakway 1.30pm Newton Abbot 5/1 Bet365