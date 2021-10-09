A Change Is As Good As A Rest

I may be mad (actually, there is no maybe involved), but I am going to stick with the Tizzard yard as they introduce interesting newcomer The Changing Man to the fray.

A £135,000 son of top sire Walk In The Park, and the first foal of Listed and Group Three winner Tamure, he hopefully has a bright future ahead of him and will no doubt be even better when he has some hurdles to negotiate. He is reported to be ready to roll for the season and if he runs in to a place at a big price, that will do for me!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way The Changing Man 4.22pm Newton Abbot 9/1 888.sport