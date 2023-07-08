One Of A Kind

Off to Ayr for our first selection this Monday when it might be worth having a very small bet on newcomer Individualism in the opener at 2.20pm over the seven furlongs.

A son of Too Darn Hot, who cost 110,000 Guineas as a yearling, he is held in high regard at the Charlie Johnston yard ahead of his racecourse bow, and with some decent sorts in opposition, we could get a half-decent price. He holds a group One entry later in the season which suggests he has the ability to match his pedigree, though the trip may be the absolute minimum as he is a half brother to Ascot Gold Cup winer Subjectivist who has won from this trip to two and a half miles!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Individualism 2.20pm Ayr 3/1 Bet365