Pro Selection at Worcester

Thirty Four Thirty made a highly promising debut when a neck second here over C&D last month and was not easily overlooked, but the winner was trained by Nicky Henderson suggesting he will be quite clued up over whether – or not – the currently unraced Professor Higgins should have his measure.

Well bought by current standards at £35,000 at the Land Rover Stores Sales last November, he is owned by Seven Barrows Limited (Nicky’s yard), he will need to be above average here to see off both Nigel’s horse and point-to-point winners Ballela Blaze and Tribal Glory, but his handler is a master of his trade and with Nico de Boinville in the saddle we can expect a huge run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Professor Higgins 3.10pm Worcester 5/2 most bookmakers