One Of My Favourite Horses

We have a mid-week Goodwood card to look at this afternoon but with soft ground, I will be reducing my bet size and suggest that others do the same – it looks likely summer really is over despite a bit of sunshine outside my office window. I am hoping that trainer William Haggas has a profitable afternoon starting in the Listed Foundation Stakes at 3.40pm when My Prospero really ought to outclass these rivals.

The ground is the question mark with his winning form on going ranging from Good to Soft to good to Firm so there is hope the son of Iffraaj will act on the softer surface currently predicted and if that is the case, he has 11lb or more in hand on these rivals on official ratings after his second in the Group Two York Stakes in late July, and returning from a short break this ought to be his to lose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win My Prospero 3.40pm Goodwood 10/11 Paddy Power and Betfair