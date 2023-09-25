Softer Going May Make All The Difference

Sticking with the Haggas yard for my second bet and I am hoping that Royal Mila can bounce back to form in the 4.50pm after disappointing us all when only fourth at Haydock. Amusingly, she won her first two starts on faster ground here over course and distance in May and then at Windsor before making her handicap debut, yet her action suggests she will be far happier on ground with plenty of cut in it.

A half-sister to Bashkirova who won on soft ground at Newmarket, and by Nathaniel whose offspring have a 23% strike rate on soft going, there is hope that she can do better here and if that is the case, Tom Marquand may well steer her to the front where it matters.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Royal Mila 4.50pm Goodwood 100/30 Bet365