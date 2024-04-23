One To Go To War With At Perth

One glance at Catterick has done my head in and as they are the only Flat meeting in the United Kingdom this Wednesday, it looks like we will be focussing our attention on the jumps cards instead.

Perth can be a punter friendly card, and I am hoping that will remain the case when Sunday Soldier goes back to the track looking to make it six wins in a row for the daughter of Shantou.

She does have a lot of weight to carry 12 stone) and many would see a 6lb ratings rise for a half-length success at Musselburgh an over the top reaction from the handicapper, but connections obviously feel she has the strength to cope, dropping her two grades here hence her hefty burden.

She has gone up an incredible 42lbs from her first victory last December, but I am hopeful she may have one more win in her before the handicapper finally has her measure.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sunday Soldier 4.25pm Perth 5/2 most bookmakers