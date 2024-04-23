Nicholls Could Swoop

I am heading off to Hong Kong for the racing shortly so I am writing this bright and early – and with no idea of the prices so please forgive me should they end up shorter than I hoped (it can happen).

Taunton deserve a decent crowd for their evening meeting and although I won’t be there, I will be having a bet on Swift Hawk ahead of the 7.00pm. Paul Nicholls’ gelding caught the eye on his debut over hurdles with a comfortable win here before he found a penalty and heavy going against him at Stratford when a well beaten third after weakening late on.

Upped a couple of furlongs or more here, and back on decent ground (weather permitting), he won’t have the same excuses this evening and ought to add a few more quid to the prize pot in the continuing battle for the Trainers Championship.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Swift Hawk 7.00pm Taunton 7/2 most bookmakers