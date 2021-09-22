Outrageous Suggestion At A Massive Price

Sometimes you spot a horse at a ridiculous price that just catches your eye, and you then have to decide whether to back it to small stakes – or let it run without a penny on it only to watch it wen at 33/1 or so after which you feel very very silly.

Forever’s Lady is just such a horse, and I cannot emphasise enough that she is a very risky suggestion, but I have seen enough to suggest a very small each way bet may, if lightning strikes, reap dividends.

Veteran trainer Geoff Oldroyd is in charge of the once raced daughter of Toronado who has joined the yard from Ann Duffield, but interestingly her only start was here over a furlong further almost exactly a year ago, when she was far from disgraced in eight, beaten four lengths at the line despite being slowly away and meeting trouble in running.

Expecting her to repeat or better that here may be the biggest of asks, but the truth is she did show plenty of promise and that is why she is of some interest. The reason for her absence is a closely guarded secret (I can’t find out and I have tried), hence the size of bet today but once you see something you cannot unsee it, and if she does run well I would never forgive myself if I had failed to pass on my thoughts.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Forever’s Lady 6.30pm Newcastle 25/1 most bookmakers