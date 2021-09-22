Botti Double Handed At Haydock – But Surely Only The One Can Win?

Newmarket trainer Marco Botti seems determined to win the 3.45pm at Haydock this afternoon with two entries in with chances, headed in my opinion by Moliwood, an easy as you like winner at Redcar last month over this trip, and carrying an added 4lb from the handicapper today.

A gelded son of Fastnet Rock, who knows where his stamina comes from ,but he hacked up last time at odds-on and with the excellent Stefano Cherchi in the saddle and claiming 3lb off his back, it will take something special to stop him landing the hat-trick being landed this afternoon

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Moliwood 3.45pm Haydock 11/2 Sky Bet, Bet Victor