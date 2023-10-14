Over The Moon At Musselburgh

With soggy ground at the southern meetings we will start our afternoon at Musselburgh when Brodie Hampson heads north with the Archie Watson trained Luna Magic, second last time out at and only beaten a neck at the line for the second race in a row.

The nine-year-old races off the same handicap mark this afternoon which seems generous, and as he has won four times off this rating or higher, one of those over this course and distance, he has to have every chance in this Amateur jockeys’ contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Luna Magic 2.05pm Musselburgh 7/4 Bet365