New Stable, New Beginnings

The Shamardal filly Mubhijah had struggled to get to the front when trained in Newmarket by Roger Varian with five second places and two thirds from her first nine starts, but she moved on to Ed Walker where a change of regime worked wonders as she strolled home by six lengths at Carlisle which will have been a confidence booster if nothing else.

Rated as highly as 82 by the handicapper after her second in September last year she races off 78 for her handicap debut this afternoon and if she has improved for a move to Lambourn, she could go on from here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mubhijah 4.10pm Musselburgh 11/4 Bet365