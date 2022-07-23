Over To You Sun

I had a few each way chances I liked the look of at Ayr but had to make a decision, and I can only hope I have picked the right one, with Wootton’Sun in the 3.20pm.

A winner over this trip at Doncaster in April off 1lb lower, he has come home seventh, fourth and third on his three starts since, but more importantly, they have decided to geld him since his last start.

He really doesn’t need to find much more on form to take a hand regardless, and if the operation brings about any improvement, he has a great chance of a place at least, and is forecast at the time of writing to go off at a decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wootton’Sun 3.20pm Ayr 10/1 Bet365 and 888Sport.com